Imran Khan govt ministers attempting to win polls through election fraud machines: PML-N

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 12 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb alleged ministers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government are attempting to trample upon Pakistan's constitution to rob the next polls through "election fraud machines," local media reported.



Speaking at a news conference on Saturday, Aurangzeb lashed out at the government ministers for targeting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after its objections to the electronic voting machines (EVMs) which the government wanted to use in the next general elections, Dawn reported.

It further reported that the PML-N spokesperson accused the PTI government of attempting to snatch the ECP's constitutional powers and shifting them to the Prime Minister House.

She stated that Article 218 of the Constitution gave the ECP total autonomy to hold elections.

Slamming at the ministers for their criticism of the ECP, she said the PTI "hooligans" by threatening to "burn down the ECP and sending it to hell" had committed an act of terror and they must be held accountable, Dawn reported.

Earlier in July, Pakistan had conducted the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections. Meanwhile, Aurangzeb had termed the PoK election rigged as the polls were in favour of Imran Khan's PTI party. (ANI)

