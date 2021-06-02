Imran Khan-govt will economically burden Pakistan's low-income class: Bilawal

Lahore [Pakistan], June 2 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan intends to push the country's burden on to its low-income class group in the upcoming 2021 budget.



"The PTI government intends to put economic burden on the low income class," said the PPP chairperson adding that the PPP will defend the public against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) propaganda to crush them economically in the budget.

"The inflation rate has spiked by 20 per cent in the country. If the salaried class is further entangled in taxes, it will be the biggest injustice against them," Zardari said.

"Imran Khan's scheme to collect taxes from the poor proves his hostility towards the public," Zardari said in his statement.

The PPP chairman further said that the PTI government replaced the finance secretary a few days before the budget in order to present its economic failures as economic prosperity.

"Imran Khan can receive appreciation from his fans by manipulating the statistics regarding the economic progress but the public will not be fooled by these tactics," said Bilawal adding that the public will never forgive the PTI government for committing economic crimes one after other by presenting the most failed budgets of the history.

Earlier, Pakistan's opposition parties have slammed the federal government's announcement of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, estimating that it would hit 3.94 per cent for the fiscal year 2020-21. (ANI)

