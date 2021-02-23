Imran Khan leaves for maiden Sri Lanka visit

This will be his first visit to Sri Lanka after assuming office. Khan would be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the cabinet and senior officials, the Express Tribune reported.

Islamabad, Feb 23 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan left for a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka on Tuesday on the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa.

"The PM's programme includes meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. The PM will also lead the delegation-level talks, covering all areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade and investment, health and education, agriculture and science & technology, defence and security, and culture and tourism. Besides bilateral matters, views will be exchanged on key regional and international issues," Pakistan Foreign Office's statement said.

If further said that the reconstitution of the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Association will be also announced to promote parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.

"PM Imran will also participate in a joint 'Trade and Investment Conference' aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries," the statement said.

