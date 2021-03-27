Imran Khan-led govt sets up anti-rape crisis cells

Moreover, the anti-rape crisis cells will ensure prompt registration of an FIR, medical examination and forensic analysis. The laws abolish the two-finger virginity testing for rape victims during medico-legal examination, while it also stops the cross-examination of a rape survivor by the accused.

The ordinance also includes in-camera trials; witness protection for the victim and witnesses; user of modern devices during investigation and trial; legal assistance to the victims through legal aid and justice authority; and appointment of a special prosecutor for the special courtPakistan has seen a major upsurge in rape cases in the recent past.

The government has been under pressure to take strong action against the rape victims with the imposition of speedy justice, investigation and trial of the rapists.



Human rights activists have also raised questions over the snail pace of the government in implementing the decision of the Anti-Rape Ordinance and have urged it take quick steps in ensuring implementation of the laws and provision of justice to the rape victims.

--IANS

hamza/ksk/

