Imran Khan 'puzzled at cacophony' over Pak's omission from climate meet

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 3 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he cannot understand the reason why there is a "cacophony" over Islamabad's omission from the upcoming climate conference, to which world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been invited by the Biden administration.



US President Joe Biden earlier this month invited 40 world leaders for a virtual leaders' summit on climate scheduled for April 22-23.

Apparently, irked by the snub, Khan tweeted, "I am puzzled at the cacophony over Pak not being invited to a climate change conf! My govt's environment policies are driven solely by our commitment to our future generations of a clean and green Pakistan to mitigate the impact of climate change."

Pakistan PM also said that he has already laid out priorities for the UN Climate Change Conference 2021.

"Hence our initiatives of Green Pakistan, 10 bn-tree tsunami, nature-based solutions, cleaning up our rivers etc. We have gained vast experience in seven yrs, beginning with KP, and our policies are being recognised and lauded. We are ready to help any state wanting to learn from our experience," Khan said referring to a tree-planting drive to restore forests.

The leaders' summit on climate called by Biden will underscore the urgency--and the economic benefits--of stronger climate action, according to a statement by the White House.

It will be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November in Glasgow.

The Summit will reconvene the U.S.-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which brings together 17 countries responsible for about 80 per cent of global emissions and global GDP.

Biden also invited the heads of other countries that are demonstrating strong climate leadership, are especially vulnerable to climate impacts, or are charting innovative pathways to a net-zero economy. (ANI)

