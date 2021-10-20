Imran Khan receives summary on appointment of new ISI DG amid 'issues' with Pak Army

Islamabad [Pakistan] October 21 (ANI): The 'issues' between the Imran Khan and the Pakistani Army pertaining to the next Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director-general seems to be heading towards a settlement as the Prime Minister Office on Monday received a summary from the defence ministry in this regard.



"Yes, a summary has been moved [regarding the appointment of new ISI chief]," confirmed a relevant official while requesting anonymity, official sources told The Express Tribune.

However, the official refused to disclose details associated with the name(s) included in the summary for the new DG ISI.

Pakistan is witnessing uncertainly and confusion, the past few days regarding the appointment of the new ISI Chief in the country.

This came after the Pakistan military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations issued a notification regarding the appointment of Lt General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as DG ISI despite the fact that his appointment was not issued by PM Khan's office.

The law in Pakistan states that the appointment of the ISI Chief falls under the Prime Minister's decision in consultation with the COAS.

In order to defuse the tension, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a marathon session last week. After the meeting, information minister Fawad Chaudhry said the Prime Minister told the army chief that the authority to appoint the DG ISI rested with him, Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

