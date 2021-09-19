Imran Khan says Biden faced 'unfair criticism' over Afghanistan withdrawal

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 19 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan recently came to the defence of US President Joe Biden by saying that Biden faced "unfair criticism" over withdrawal from Afghanistan and it was the "most sensible thing" to do. Notably, Khan has not received any call from the US President so far.



In an interview given to Russia Today on Friday, Khan said: "There was so much unfair criticism of President Biden, and what he did was the most sensible thing to do."

Earlier in an interview with CNN, Khan had said that Joe Biden is a "busy man" when he was asked that did he receive any call from the US President.

Regarding Afghanistan Khan said that there will be "far-reaching consequences in terms of the refugees". He also denied that Islamabad helped the Taliban in the fight against the US forces, Dawn reported on Friday.

"If we believe this is the case, it means Pakistan is stronger than the US and the whole of the Europeans." (ANI)

