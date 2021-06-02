Imran Khan should be ashamed of telling lies about freedom of press in Pak, says Bilawal Bhutto

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) on Saturday denied allegations of attacking the Pakistani journalist and said that it is being "targeted under an organised conspiracy."

On the increasing number of attacks on journalists, Toor said, "Under this regime, we have seen a spike in the attacks on the journalists. The reason for this is because the state of Pakistan has done so many illegal things. Now they get frustrated because those illegal acts didn't deliver."

According to the Freedom Network's annual state of the Press Freedom 2021 report, Pakistan has emerged as the riskiest place to practice journalism.

In April, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that media and content restrictions are a threat to the ability to exercise the right to freedom of expression and association in Pakistan. (ANI)