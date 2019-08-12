Imran Khan should better look inwards than commenting on RSS: Vijay Chauthaiwale

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The Chairman of BJP Foreign Affairs Department, Vijay Chauthaiwale, on Monday slammed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that nothing can be a bigger joke than a country, which was under military rule for most of the time after independence, calling others fascists. He also advised Imran to look after his own country rather than commenting on RSS.

"India is much more integrated after the abrogation of Article 370. As far as Pakistan is concerned, a country which has been under military rule for most of the time after independence, calls other countries fascist. There cannot be a bigger joke than this. He (Imran Khan) should better look inward rather than commenting on RSS," he said while speaking to ANI.He said Kashmir has become more integrated with India after the abrogation of Article 370.Commenting on India-China relations, he said, "There is no doubt that we have certain difference of opinions on a few issues and the border dispute is one of them. At the same time, India-China relations are growing, the trade is also going well and after the Wuhan summit, the overall direction is on the positive side. There are certain issues with China that we need to discuss, maybe we have to agree to disagree."Terming Pakistan's decision to send back India's envoy as one-sided, he said, "That is a one-sided move. We have already said that it has been done in a rush. We hope that better sense prevails."Asked about the threat of terror attacks, Chauthaiwale said, "They (Pakistan) consider terrorism as a part of state policy. India is prepared. Our security forces will do whatever is required to dismantle this terror network." (ANI)