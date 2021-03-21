Imran Khan thanks everyone for their good wishes, prayers

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 21 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is self-isolating after contracting coronavirus, thanked everyone for their good wishes and prayers on Sunday.



"I want to thank everyone in Pakistan and abroad for their good wishes and prayers for the quick recovery of the first lady and I from Covid 19," Imran Khan wrote in a tweet.

Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, two days after getting his first dose of Chinese vaccine Sinopharm.

Pakistan's first lady Bushra Bibi also tested positive for the virus, hours after Pakistan Imran Khan contracted the virus.

The national death toll in the country increased to an overall 13,843, and 44 more deaths with 3,677 fresh infections recorded in the past 24 hours on Sunday. (ANI)

