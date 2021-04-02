Imran Khan to chair key meeting on Pak-India relations today

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 2, (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over an important meeting on Friday attended by several cabinet ministers which will decide the level of relations with India.



"Imran Khan will preside over an important meeting on Pak-India relations tomorrow. The meeting will be attended by the Ministers of Interior, Foreign Affairs, Planning and Human Rights. The meeting will decide the level of relations with India," a Pakistan journalist tweeted.

The Pakistani journalist added in another tweet, "The high-level meeting will also discuss the matter of constituting a subcommittee on the same issues and whether Pakistan has to start trade or not."

This comes after Pakistan's federal cabinet on Thursday back-tracked on the Economic Coordination Committee's decision to allow the import of sugar, cotton and cotton yarn from India through land and sea routes.

The decision by Pakistan's economic body earlier to allow the import of cotton and yarn from India was likely to improve ties between New Delhi and Islamabad. (ANI)