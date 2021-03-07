Imran Khan's ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pak in talks with opposition ahead of Senate Chairman poll

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 7 (ANI): In an apparent setback to Prime Minister Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf, its ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has said that the party's doors were "open for all political forces" regarding Senate chairman polls, reported Dawn.



Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday said that his party's doors were open for all political forces and ideologies, adding that "dialogue between us is very important for Pakistan's politics and democracy".

The MQM-P also held a meeting with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to discuss the upcoming Senate Chairman election.

Former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, who was recently elected as Senator from Islamabad in the March 3 Senate elections on a joint opposition ticket of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was present at a press conference in Islamabad addressed by Siddiqui, reported Dawn.

Siddiqui revealed that the MQM, which is a coalition partner of the Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at the Centre, had itself invited Gilani since he was a possible candidate for the Senate Chairman election.

The political parties have started making contacts for the upcoming polls for the Senate Chairman slot.

Gilani said that they had a working relationship with the MQM-P in the past and any decision regarding the party would be made at the PDM platform.

It is pertinent to mention here that MQM-P is part of the federal coalition government and has earlier rejected an offer by the PDM to vote against federal government-backed candidate Hafeez Shaikh.

Meanwhile, Sadiq Sanjrani, the current Senate Chairman, on Saturday also called on MQM-P Convener Siddiqui and sought MQM-P's support for the Chairmanship of the Upper House, reported Daily Times.

After becoming the largest party in Senate by winning 18 seats in recently held polls, the ruling PTI had nominated Sadiq Sanjrani, the incumbent Senate chairman, as its candidate for the Chairmanship of the Upper House.

After the Senate elections, all eyes are now set on the coming election for the key offices of Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Upper House scheduled for March 12, reported Daily Times. (ANI)

