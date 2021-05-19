Imran khan's ministers responsible for destruction of Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad [Pakistan] May 19, (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif accused Imran Khan's government of being involved in a number of scandals and said that the inept ministers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government are responsible for the destruction of the country.



According to The Nation, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, has stated that "the inept ministers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government are responsible for the destruction of the country."

While he was in conversation with the media in Sialkot, the PML-N leader stated that "it was PML-N behind controlling inflation and load shedding during its tenure. The present government is mingled in a number of scandals," he added, as reported by The Nation.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of using his influence to tamper the record in the alleged scams of Rs400 billion worth of sugar, Rs 200 billion flour, Rs 122 billion LNG, and Rs500 billion worth of medicines.

The PML-N secretary information also accused the prime minister of altering the record of trillions in illegal foreign funding case and the 23 secret accounts.

Evidence has emerged that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and (Pakistan's) Punjab chief minister had endorsed the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project that was being called a scandal.

Khan had recently directed the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to launch a probe into the RRR project and had taken notice of the alleged changes in the route of the project allegedly at the behest of certain private interests, reported The News International.



The changes referred to had been endorsed the PM and the CM themselves. On February 4, 2021, while referring to a meeting held under the chairmanship of PM Imran Khan on the Ring Road and Margalla Highway, the PM Office issued directions that interestingly endorsed what is now seen as the scandalous addition of the 'Attock loop' and 'Paswal Zigzag' in the RRR project, reported The News International.

The above part of the PM's directive actually talks about what is now known as the 'Paswal Zigzag' which connects the Margalla Road with the RRR at Sangjani in Zone-2. Connecting the Margalla Road with the RRR is only possible via Sangjani, which is now being scandalised because the land has been owned by the family of senior bureaucrat Dr Tauqir Shah for centuries and also because Special Assistant to the PM Zulfi Bukhari's mother belongs to the same Shah family. Zufli Bukhari's family, however, does not enjoy good relations with the Shahs of Sangjani, reported The News International. (ANI)

