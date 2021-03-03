Imran Khan's PTI members are as angry with 'puppet' govt as public, says Bilawal Bhutto

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 3 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday said that members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were as angry with the government as the public.



"The puppet government has been exposed across the country. We have shown that their own members are afraid of the government," Bilawal was quoted as saying by Geo News.

As the polling for 37 seats of Pakistan's Senate is underway, the PPP chairman stated that even a single vote more would be a bonus for the party to lead in the elections for the Upper House of the Parliament.

Bilawal further remarked that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be 'ousted' with the collective effort of the people and the Opposition.

"We will get him [Imran Khan] out of here together. PDM is with the people," he said.

Taking a jibe at the incumbent government, Bilawal said those who should be winning the elections easily are seen worried about the results. "They are losing, their government is leaving," he said.

Polling for the 37 seats of Pakistan's Senate is underway via secret ballot as a total of 78 candidates are contesting from the federal capital and three provinces -- Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The polls are being held after a long-drawn open ballot controversy that kept the ruling party and opposition in a war of words and a legal battle before the Supreme Court on Monday announced that the polls for the Upper House of the Parliament will be held through secret ballot, according to Article 226 of the Pakistan Constitution.

The ruling PTI's numerical strength in the Senate is expected to almost double from the existing 14 seats. (ANI)

