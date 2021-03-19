Imran receives Chinese Covid vax

Khan, 68, received the jab here on Thursday, Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan confirmed.

Islamabad, March 19 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has received the first shot of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against Covid-19, just days after President Arif Alvi was administered the jab.

He was administered the dose during the ongoing second phase of the vaccination process in the country in which people over 60 years of age are being inoculated, Xinhua news agency reported.

On the occasion, Khan stressed that people across the country should follow the standard operating procedures to fight against the third wave of the pandemic in the country, according to a statement from the Prime Minister Office.

On Monday, President Alvi and his wife Samina received their Covid-19 jabs with the Sinopharm vaccine in Islamabad.

Pakistan officially launched its National Covid Immunization Program across the country in early February shortly after receiving the Chinese government-donated Sinopharm vaccines, with the frontline healthcare workers given the priority for inoculation.

On Wednesday, the second batch of the vaccines arrived in the country.

Amid an ongoing third wave of the pandemic, Pakistan has so far registered 615,810 coronavirus cases and 13,717 deaths.

--IANS

ksk/