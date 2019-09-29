Imran's UN speech pushes return to normalcy in Kashmir further down

Khan "threatened a blood bath in Kashmir the moment restrictions were removed", thus exposing the real intentions of the Pakistan government.

"In his angry volatile speech Imran Khan sought early return to normalcy in Kashmir while threatening a blood bath if normalcy is restored.

"This double-speak proves that return of normalcy does not suit the powers in our neighbouring countries," said a top intelligence officer.

Interestingly, the authorities had planned resumption of mobile phone services in the valley early this week, but given Khan's belligerent speech of Khan, that could be further delayed.

"We cannot be seen doing things as the Pakistan Prime Minister wants us to do. We have to keep the safety and security of the people in mind while taking decisions. "If anybody thinks we will to react in panic or anger, he better think again," the officer said. Immediately after Khan made his fiery speech in New York, a number of mosques witnessed pro Pakistan slogan in Srinagar city. The speech has given Kashmiri separatist another chance to fuel chaos in the valley, authorities believe. "Two encounter between the terrorists and the security forces and a grenade attack in Srinagar city were witnessed in the valley hours after Imran Khan made his speech. "The message was definitely intended for the militant to up the ante," said a senior paramilitary officer. Apprehending militant trouble, authorities have beefed up security further in Jammu and Kashmir. "A close watch is being maintained at crowded places, parking lots and shopping malls. We cannot take any chance with public life," police sources said. While making a speech in Sialkot on Saturday, Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid boasted of his power to soak the city centre Lal Chowk with blood. "Whose blood is this maverick Pakistan Minister talking about? Of course, the blood of the people of Kashmir. And he claims to be the biggest well wisher of the Kashmiri people," said the intelligence officer. In all likelihood, the prospects of things returning to normal in the valley in immediate future appear to be bleak given the belligerence of Pakistan establishment.