Imran set to reshuffle cabinet next week: Report

Islamabad, March 26 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to reshuffle his Cabinet next week, a media report said on Friday, adding that the move comes as "he is not happy with some key Ministers performance".

The Express Tribune newspaper report said that despite testing positive for Covid-19, Khan has conducted several meetings, "gauged the performance of Ministers, deliberated upon swapping portfolios of several cabinet members, mulled over the names of new lawmakers that are to be included in the cabinet and, also pondered over who will be replaced".