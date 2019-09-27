Imran targets India, appeals to Muslim ummah in UNGA speech

Imran Khan did not spare the top world forum a sectarian vision, he openly appealing to global Muslim sentiment against "ethnic cleansing of Muslims" by an "RSS Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal tweeted that "Many Muslim diplomats were in tears when PM referred to the Prophet. PM has made a strong case for Muslim ummah and for Pakistan. The speech will be remembered and referred to in the times to come".

Ignoring his own country and its problems, Imran Khan focused solely on Kashmir. He warned that there "will be a bloodbath" in Indian Jammu and Kashmir when curfew is lifted. "What happens then. Has anyone thought about that?" Targetting Modi, he said: "Illusions of racial superiority and arrogance lead people to make mistakes and cruel decisions", referring to the August 5 revocation of special status for Kashmir. Imran Khan warned that "there will be another Pulwama and then India will blame Pakistan", referring to the February 14 suicide terror attack Kashmir, in which 40 Indian security personnel were killed by an operative of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed. He accused India of trying to push Pakistan to the Financial Action Task Force blacklist. "The RSS believes in ethnic cleansing of Muslims and PM Modi is a leader of the RSS," he said. Referring repeatedly to Islam and Prophet Mohammed, he said: "The Prophet lives in our hearts and the pain of the heart is much more than pain of the body."