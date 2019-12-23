In 6 J'khand seats, nail-biting race with 500 margin

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) In six of Jharkhand's Assembly constituencies the margin of win and defeat is below 500 and they can swing either way, by the time the final count is announced on Monday.

In Bishnupur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading with a thin margin of 121 votes, while in Borio the margin is even thinner. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is leading there with just 156 votes.

In Hussainabad, the Nationalist Congress Party is ahead with 316 votes.

And in Jharia, the Congress is leading with a margin of 181 votes and the BJP is trailing.

However, the classic case of wafer-thin margin happens to be in Nirsa where the BJP is ahead with just four votes, which essentially means, the JMM candidate there needs just five more to move ahead. In Rajmahal constituency, the BJP is ahead with 263 votes. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is ahead in 42 seats and looks poised to achieve majority on its own without the need of seeking support from anyone else. abn/dpb/in