In a first, Odisha college student wins gold at Worldskills contest in Russia

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Aswatha Narayana, a college student from Bhubaneswar, created history by becoming the first Indian to win gold at World Skills competition in Kazan city of Russia on Tuesday.

He bagged the gold in water technology in the competition that was held between August 23 and 27.

"Since water is the world's most critical resource, the importance of this occupation and quality of those fulfilling it, is second to none," Narayana said.



India has won three more medals including a silver in Web Technology and two bronze medals in jewellery and graphic design technology, an official release said.

A 48-member team was sent to Russia to represent the country at the 45th World Skills competition, biennial event. The team participated in 44 skills.

India also got the medal of excellence at World Skills in IT software solutions for business, welding, wall and floor tiling, autobody repair, car painting, automobile technology, bricklaying, mobile robotics, patisserie and confectionery, health and social care, visual merchandising, bakery, 3D game art, cybersecurity and mechatronics.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated Aswatha on his stellar performance and thanked him for making Odisha proud. (ANI)

