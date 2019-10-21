In a first, PMJAY rewards 3 hospitals with 'gold certificate' for quality culture

By Priyanka Sharma

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): In a first in India, three hospitals have been rewarded by the government with 'gold certificates' for bringing in quality culture in providing healthcare services to the patients under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

These hospitals are UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre based at Ahmedabad, Cygnus Super Speciality Hospital in Haryana and Spine Institute of Orthopaedic in Ahmedabad."We have a very robust system, which closely monitors the compliance with the norms related to the quality certificate given by the PMJAY. So far we have received four applications for the certificate," said Dr JL Meena, General Manager, Hospital Networking and Quality Assurance at AB-PMJAY while talking to ANI."Three hospitals have fulfilled the criteria for the gold certificate. Application for one hospital is still under scrutiny. This entire process is aimed at building a culture of quality healthcare for the patients," added Dr Meena.Last month, the implementing body of AB-PMJAY -- the National Health Authority framed comprehensive guidelines for hospitals to be empanelled with the healthcare scheme to apply for a quality certificate.This list of guidelines includes infrastructure, human resource requirements, appropriate space for the ambulance in hospital for patient movement, proper lighting facility inside and outside the hospital, medical instruments and equipment, their maintenance, fire fighting equipment and basic amenities like safe drinking water, hygiene, canteen, suitable toilets for men and women.The guidelines for a self-assessment tool kit to get a quality certificate is very user-friendly, practical and has no language barrier, an official said. As of now, there are 18,097 hospitals on board with the AB-PMJAY, which have treated around 50 lakh patients. (ANI)