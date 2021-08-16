In a first, BSP appoints three spokespersons

Lucknow, Aug 16 (IANS) In a major departure from its tradition, the Bahujan Samaj Party has now appointed three spokespersons for the first time.

The spokespersons, according to a party release, will interact with the media and keep the media informed of the party's policies and programmes.

The new spokespersons are Dr M.H. Khan, Dharamvir Choudhary, and Faizan Khan.