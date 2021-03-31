In a first, Chinese liquor company to set up plant in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 31 (ANI): A Chinese liquor Company will be setting up a plant in Pakistan, the first such alcohol firm from China to establish a unit in the Islamic nation, according to local media reports.



The company making an entry into the Pakistani market, Hui Coastal Brewery and Distillery Limited, was registered with the country's financial regulatory agency on April 30, 2020, Geo News reported.

"The company formally started its beer production last week, which product will be supplied to Chinese nationals working at various projects launched in different areas of Pakistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and mines and mineral projects in Balochistan," Mohammad Zaman Khan, director-general, Excise and Taxation South, told Dawn.

"The application took over a year for approval and in 2018 the former Balochistan government agreed to issue a licence to the Chinese company," the Zaman Khan said.

According to the local media reports, the licence was issued by the Balochistan Excise, Taxation and Anti-narcotics department.

The company, Hui Coastal Brewery has been launched as a joint venture with Balochistan at the Lasbela Industrial Estate Development Authority. The company's plan is to introduce two famous brands in Pakistan for export.

Alcohol beverages are banned in Pakistan for consumption. However, there is some exception for its use for the non-Muslim population. (ANI)

