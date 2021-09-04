In a first, J-K weavers process raw wool into yarn locally

Over the years, raw wool was being sent to other states to process it into yarn which increased its cost. With Jammu and Kashmir administration providing the aid to weave wool locally, the workers in the industry are hopeful that it will bring significant benefits to the woollen carpets industry in the union territory.Woollen products made in Kashmir, especially carpets, have a big market across the globe due to its supreme quality.With the proper dying of processed yarn that is produced from raw wool here, a whole new process has begun at the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), Srinagar.Weavers and other employees in the woolen carpets industry lauded the thoughtful efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir administrations for bridging the gap of wool production by bringing required manufacturing facilities.Director of IICT Zubair Ahmad told ANI with the on-set of the wool production locally, newer markets will have to be tapped to boost the industry."I think it will suffice our purpose. I am sure that this can boost the woolen sector along with the carpet industry. The quality is fantastic!" he said."We have to find new markets for carpets. We can also explore the possibility of selling our carpets in the American market where it has a high utility," he added.Mohamad Asadullah, an artisan appreciated the administration for making the manufacturing facilities locally available.Artisans believe that move will reduce the cost of production of carpets and significant profits can also be earned."The good part is that it will be produced from scratch here. The raw materials are readily available. The wool that we procured from other states was expensive and there was no assurance of quality," said another artisan Rayees Ahmad.Presently, the weaving process of few woolen carpets are under process on experimental bases at IICT, Srinagar under the supervision of experts of the institute and higher officials of the Department of HandicraftsA renowned carpet exporter, Sheikh Ashiq said that the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology and Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry need to work together so that "stakeholders do not suffer anymore.""An organized shape needs to be given to this industry," he added.Director Handicrafts and Handlooms Kashmir, Mehmood Ahmad Shah said, "Traditionally, woolen carpets were being made here. Then a time came when silk carpets were in demand. But today, I believe there is a need to switch to the woollen carpet as the American market, which is the biggest market, demands woolen carpets. Jammu and Kashmir is the second largest wool producer. Our wool is sent to other states, woven into yarn, and then brought back to make carpets. Because of this, the cost of the raw material increases. We have started to process the wool and make it into yarn at some of our facilities here." (ANI)