In AIIMS, Sweden's Queen discusses quality life for dementia patients

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Queen Silvia of Sweden on Tuesday held a panel discussion with the Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Prof. Randeep Guleria, here and focused on the importance of training to ensure the quality of life for people with dementia.



Dementia is a syndrome in which there is deterioration in memory, thinking, behaviour and the ability to perform everyday activities. Although dementia mainly affects older people, it is not a normal part of ageing.

The Queen, along with her husband King Carl XVI Gustaf, arrived in the national capital on Monday, on a five-day visit at the invitation of President Ram Nath Kovind. This is the Swedish King's third visit to India, the earlier visits being in 1993 and 2005.

In the evening, the royal couple had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to address a high-level business delegation on innovation policy.

The royal couple also visited prominent monuments of Delhi like Jama Masjid, Red Fort and Gandhi Smriti.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the King addressed a programme on tackling emissions and air pollution at the India Habitat Centre in the national capital. (ANI)

