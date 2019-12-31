In case there is security violation, we apprise protectee: CRPF

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): In case there is a security violation, there is a system wherein we apprise the protectee through personal staff regarding the security violation, said a senior CRPF official on Monday.

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is a CRPF Z plus category ASL protectee. The CRPF is providing security to her. During tours, security is the overall responsibility of the state," PK Singh, IG, Intelligence, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), told ANI."In case there is a security violation, there is a system wherein we apprise the protectee through personal staff regarding the security violation, so next time we can provide better security arrangement. This is a regular process. We periodically apprise the protectees about security violations," added Singh.The CRPF earlier in the day, as reported, said that this is not the first time when such lapses from her side have been communicated to her."There have been instances when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was officially communicated about the lapses and was advised by the CRPF to keep security team in the loop," a top CRPF official had told ANI."We fortnightly or weekly or when it happens, we tell the protectee to follow the security protocols by giving the instances. Accordingly, the CRPF also make changes if required with the security structure of the protectee," the CRPF official had claimed. (ANI)