In Chhattisgarh, transgenders celebrate repealing of Article 370

Koria (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The transgender community in Koria district of Chhattisgarh celebrated here on Monday after the central government passed a resolution to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution.

The transgender community took out a Kalash Yatra in the area and danced to celebrate the government's move."The scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is a very good step and we are celebrating for it," said a transgender, Sonu.Another transgender who was part of the celebrations said with the scrapping of the constitutional provision, people from other states can settle in Jammu and Kashmir."We are very happy that Article 370 has been scrapped and we support the decision. Now, people from other states can reside in the state and our community can go there and entertain people there," said the transgender who was part of celebrations."This is double happiness for us. Article 370 has been abolished and today we are taking out a Kalash Yatra in the area. People have come here from several states to spread happiness," said another member of the community.Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir was on Monday scrapped, along with Article 35 (A), as Rajya Sabha passed a momentous bill that bifurcates the state into two Union Territories in far-reaching decisions taken by the BJP-led central government executing a long-held saffron agenda.A resolution removing the special status of the state under Article 370 was approved by the Rajya Sabha, with Home Minister Amit Shah saying the constitutional provision was the "root cause of terrorism" in the state. He also said the Modi government was committed to making the state the most progressive in the country.The Jammu & Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a UT without legislature, was passed in a division pressed by the opposition with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, and an NCP member abstained. (ANI)