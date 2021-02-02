In Delhi, PM 10 down by 38%, PM 2.5 by 30% since 2016, MoEFCC to SC

"Despite the increase in the number of vehicles, growing population, increased industrial activities and adverse meteorology, there has been a consistent improvement in air quality, resulting in 38 per cent reduction in PM 10 and 30 per cent in PM 2.5 in 2020 with respect to 2016 in Delhi," said an affidavit filed by the MoEF&CC.

The ministry in the affidavit submitted the details of the steps taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas to prevent and control air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

In 2016, which has been taken as the base year, PM 2.5 (ug/m3) was 135, which was reduced to 124 in 2017 (a drop of 8 per cent). In 2019, PM 2.5 was reduced to 109 (a drop of 19 per cent). In 2020, there was a 30 per cent drop in PM 2.5, which was at 95.

PM 10 (ug/m3) in the 2016 base year was 291. In 2017, it was reduced to 266 (a drop of 9 per cent), and in 2018 PM 10 dropped to 243 (a drop of 16 per cent). In 2020, PM 10 was 181, a drop of 38 per cent from the base year.

The affidavit has also given details on comparative air quality index status of Delhi from 2016 to 2020.

In 2020, the air quality was good on five days (between 0-50) and it was severe (>401) for 15 days. Whereas in 2016, the air quality was severe for 25 days and barring 2017, when it was severe for seven days, the air quality has been in severe category for more than 20 days.

"Improvement was noted in 2020 in comparison to 2016 with the number of good, satisfactory and moderate days increasing to 227 against 108 in 2016, and the number of poor, very poor and severe days decreased to 139 against 246 in 2016," added the affidavit.

The affidavit cited that stubble burning incidents had increased in Punjab in 2020, recording a 15 per cent rise in comparison to 2017 figures, when 67,079 such incidents were reported.

"In Haryana, continuous reduction in number of fire incidents has been reported in comparison to the fire events of 2017. The reduction was by 42 per cent in 2018, 106 per cent in 2019 and 130 per cent in 2020. In Uttar Pradesh, reduction in number of fire events has been reported in comparison to the fire events of 2017 which were 33 per cent in 2018, 108 per cent in 2019 and 89 per cent in 2020," said the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the number of fire incidents at landfill sites came down in the last three years. The dumpsite at Bhalswa reported three fire incidents in 2020, compared to 100 in 2018; The Ghazipur dumpsite reported 6 fire incidents in 2020, while no fire incident was reported at Okhla and Bandhwari dumpsites.

The Commission for Air Quality Management was formed on November 5 last year, within a week after the Centre issued an ordinance to set it up.

In December last year, the Supreme Court had said that it was "not satisfied" with the work done by the commission, constituted by the Centre to tackle air pollution.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, had submitted that the commission was working on a war footing and several steps were taken by it. The top court, which made these observations while hearing a PIL filed by a minor seeking ban on stubble burning, had adjourned the matter for further hearing in January 2021.

(Sumit Saxena can be contacted at sumit.s@ians.in)

--IANS

ss/arm