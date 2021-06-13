'In depth disappearance': Car vanishes down well in Mumbai

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Jun 13th, 2021, 19:20:20hrs
Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) In a freak accident in rain-battered Mumbai, a parked car fell into a deep well, whose reinforced cement concrete cover broke to create a sinkhole, and was washed away, police said on Sunday.

The incident was reported from Ramnivas Society in Ghatkopar West, Traffic Police In-Charge Nagraj Majge said.

The car, belonging to local resident Pankaj Mehta, could be seen slowly falling, front-forward, into the large, muddy water-filled hole, bobbing for a few seconds before disappearing entirely, as CCTV footage showed.

--IANS

qn/vd

