In dire need of oxygen for 160 Covid patients, says ISIC

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) The Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC) in Delhi's Vasant Kunj became the latest government and private hospitals in the capital to flag the dire need of oxygen for its admitted patients.

In a statement, ISIC said that its present oxygen stocks will not run even an hour for the 160 Covid patients admitted in the centre. "With 160 Covid-19 patients admitted here, we have only 30 minutes of oxygen left. We have been waiting for the supply since last night but no luck so far," it said.