In first 100 days, Modi 2.0 has demonstrated intent to walk the talk: Harsimrat

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday praised the first 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term, which she said, is goal-driven.

"Prime Minister Modi took office with the motto of -- 'Nation First'. In the first 100 days, this government has demonstrated, not just its intent to walk the talk, but also its ability to show the tremendous political will to carry out social and economic reforms that were earlier perceived to be impossible," an official statement quoted Badal, as saying.

"The first parliament session of this new government exemplifiesthe decisive nature of its leadership," the Union Minister further said.Hailing Modi for his tireless efforts, Badal said: "This is Narendra Modi, who as PM neither took a single break during government nor after elections! In fact, he told each department to work on a 100-dayagenda for the new government even before the 5th phase ofpolling was over!"Badal highlighted the Anti-Triple Talaq Bill, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, and the universalisation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana as landmark achievements of the Center in its second term.She further said: "We know that corruption is one of the biggest obstacles in the way of progress. Modi 1.0 provided a clean government and Modi 2.0 has set goals to target the corrupt.""The forced retirement of big bureaucrats who hitherto stayed untouched by anti-corruption laws and those who built fortunes are being ousted," added Badal."People who looted the government exchequer are behind bars. Operation clean-up is underway. It will catalyse India to unleash its economic potential surge ahead," said Badal.Prime Minister Modi led BJP government on September 8 completed 100 days of its second term at the Centre. (ANI)