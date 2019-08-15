In his I-Day address, PM lauds ISRO for Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of India's indigenous moon mission- Chandrayaan 2 and said achievements of India are being recognized abroad.



"Today, the achievements and progress of our country and its professions are recognized abroad. The Chandrayaan 2 is headed to a part of the moon where no one has visited before. This is a big achievement by our scientists. Even the sportsmen of the country are making their mark across the world. CEOs are making a mark in the global business world. I feel very proud today," the Prime Minister said while addressing the nation on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day.

Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of the moon where no mission has ever set foot. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover together referred to as "composite body".

The spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on the moon. (ANI)

