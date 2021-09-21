  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. In Kashmir, govt employees can no longer use social media to spread separatism

In Kashmir, govt employees can no longer use social media to spread separatism

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Sep 21st, 2021, 16:00:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Ahmed Ali Fayyaz
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features