In medicine, oxygen hoarding case, nothing incriminating found against Gambhir, Srinivas, others, Delhi Police tells HC

Delhi Police in its reply to the High Court said that the enquiry conducted so far has revealed that all the persons alleged to have been hoarding medicine etc have been actually helping people in getting medical aid in form of medicine, oxygen, plasma or hospital bed. The persons enquired into have not charged any money for the help provided, and thus no one has been defrauded. The distribution/help has been voluntary and without discrimination.The police said that in compliance with the court's order dated May 4, 2021, an enquiry in the matter was conducted.Police has conducted an enquiry on BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Chaudhary Anil Kumar, Congress leader Mukesh Sharma, BJP leader Harish Khurana, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey, Congress leaders Ali Mehdi, Ashok Baghel and Srinivas.Delhi High Court has asked Delhi Police to file a status report on a petition alleging medical mafia-politicians nexus indulging in black-marketing of COVID-19 medicines.The Court was hearing a petition filed by Deepak Singh through advocate Gaurav Pathak. Advocate Virag Gupta, appearing for the petitioner, urged Delhi HC to issue direction to register FIR and investigation into the medical mafia-politicians nexus by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to issue direction to detain persons indulging in black-marketing of COVID-19 medicines as per National Security Act, 1980 and to direct for disqualification of MPs and MLAs found to be hoarding and illegally distributing Covid-19 medicines."That the country is going through the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic and the public is being made to run from pillar to post to avail critical medicines such as Remdesivir. At the same time, politicians of all political parties are able to gather huge stocks of the same, even as they do not have the required permissions under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and other specialized provisions for the same," the petition said.The petitioner has sought to direct registration of FIR and investigation into the medical mafia-politicians nexus by the Central Bureau of Investigation.It also sought to direct detention of persons indulging in black-marketing of Covid-19 medicines as per National Security Act, 1980. It also sought to direct for disqualification of MPs and MLAs found to be hoarding and illegally distributing COVID-19 medicines.Delhi Police in its interim status report filed in Delhi HC gives clean chit to political leaders in a petition alleging hoarding of medicine by them.Meanwhile, Delhi Police has sought more time for enquiry as the probe is still going on. (ANI)