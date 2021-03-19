IN mobiles by Micromax launches affordable smartphone

As an introductory offer by the brand, the smartphone with 4GB+64GB will be available for Rs 9,999 and 6GB+128GB variant for Rs 11,499 in shades of purple and blue.

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Domestic smartphone brand Micromax's IN mobiles on Friday launched a new affordable smartphone -- IN 1 -- that comes in two storage variants.

"The IN 1 is inspired by the Indian cinema, and just like a superhit movie, we have tried to incorporate the best-in-class technology and great features to give you a seamless, safe and delightful experience," Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax India, said in a statement.

The IN 1 comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ punch hole display. It sports triple rear camera setup with 48MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro sensor. There is also an 8MP selfie camera with high pixel density.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 with a mix of Arm Cortex-A75 and -A55 CPUs and the internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB. It houses 5000mAh battery.

"From the processor, to the display, camera and battery, we have worked hard to incorporate all key features to make it a true blockbuster," Sharma added.

The smartphone will be exclusively available on micromaxinfo.com and Flipkart for the first sale on March 26 at 12 pm.

--IANS

vc/vd