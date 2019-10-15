In MP's Jhabua, Gopal Bhargava bats for Shivraj Singh Chouhan's return as CM

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): BJP leader Gopal Bhargava on Tuesday said people of Madhya Pradesh want Shivraj Singh Chouhan to return as the Chief Minister of the state and will vote for BJP in the forthcoming by-election to Jhabua Assembly constituency.

While addressing a rally in support of BJP candidate Bhanu Bhuria, Bhargava asked the audience to raise their hands if they want to see Chouhan as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh again.

After several people in the audience raised their hands, Bhargava said, "Then I promise you, his (Chouhan's) swearing-in ceremony will be held after Diwali if you will give maximum votes to Bhanu Bhuria."Later while talking to media, Bhargava said that he does not have many expectations from the Kamal Nath-led state government.Earlier, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that if the party wins by-election to Jhabua constituency, then he would dislodge the current Congress government led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.Addressing the people from Azad Chowk, he said: "If the people make us win Jhabua Assembly bypoll, then I guarantee to change the Chief Minister of the state.""Rahul Gandhi could not change the Chief Minister as per his promise that if farmers' loans were not waived off within 10 days, then he will replace the CM. Rahul could not do that but we will do it," the BJP leader said.By-elections to Jhabua constituency will be held on October 21 along with the Assembly elections of Maharashtra and Haryana. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 24.In 2018 Assembly elections for the 230-member assembly, the Congress won 114 seats and the BJP came to a close second with 109 seats. (ANI)