In no way related to incident, says Cordelia Cruises on NCB raid on rave party

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI): Cordelia Cruises on Sunday said that they are in no way directly or indirectly connected with a raid that was conducted by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at a party held on the ship off the coast of Mumbai.



Cordelia Cruises said, "Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. Cordelia Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company. We are extending our full support and cooperating with the authorities."

NCB is conducting raids in the Belapur area of Navi Mumbai based on information extracted from persons detained after a raid at an alleged rave party on a cruise off the Mumbai coast.

Earlier in the day, NCB chief, SN Pradhan had said that NCB had detained eight people and further action will be taken based on whatever inputs are received from these people. (ANI)

