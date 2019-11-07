In outreach efforts, RSS functionaries to meet political leaders ahead of Ayodhya verdict

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): RSS functionaries on Wednesday decided to approach leaders across the political spectrum in its efforts to promote harmony in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, which is expected soon.

Senior RSS functionaries are all set for deliberations with selected leaders of political parties like Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Left parties with Muslims as their major vote bank.

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its verdict in the politically-sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case before November 17, when Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi demits the office.The development came a day after RSS leaders held a closed-door conversation with Muslim leaders across the spectrum to maintain "unity in diversity" as India's "cultural commitment" after the judgement.An RSS leader privy to the decision told ANI that the functionaries assigned for the job would contact influential leaders of the Congress, SP, Left parties and others to appeal to them to maintain peace and harmony, regardless of the judicial outcome, and to watch out against any attempts at provocation.He said the meeting between Congress leader Ahmed Patel and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was part of RSS's efforts in this direction.RSS functionaries would not meet or contact through its back channels even to Chief Ministers of opposition-ruled states including Kamal Nath of Madhya Pradesh, Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan and Captain Amarinder Singh of Punjab in this regard, sources said.The sources said RSS leader would contact Congress leader Digvijay Singh also not with either Congress President Sonia Gandhi Or her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Vadra.The RSS has been making an effort to send a message across the country that the top court's judgement should be "accepted wholeheartedly by everyone", regardless of which side it favours.The development began with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meeting Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind general secretary Maulana Mahmood Arshad Madani. Later, the RSS leaders met other religious leaders of the community.On Tuesday, a meeting of the RSS and the Muslim organisations took place at the residence of Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (ANI)