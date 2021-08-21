In separate incidents, two Russian women found dead in Goa

North Goa (Goa) [India], August 21 (ANI): Two Russian nationals have been found dead in North Goa's Siolim village in two separate incidents that took place within a span of 24 hours.



Both the deceased, Alexandra Djavi, 24 and Ekaterina Titova, 34, were found dead in their respective apartments in North Goa, the local police informed stating that the cases are unrelated.

While Djavi was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her rented home late on Thursday night, Titova's body was found in her apartment on Friday. The police is investigating the matter and further details are awaited. (ANI)

