  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. In Sidhu's appointment a subtle message from Sonia to CMs

In Sidhu's appointment a subtle message from Sonia to CMs

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Jul 19th, 2021, 15:00:23hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Ne
w Delhi, July 19(IANS) By anointing Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab PCC chief even after stiff opposition from Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Sonia Gandhi has subtly sent out a message to chief ministers rein themselves in.
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features