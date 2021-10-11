IN-SPACe will help boost private space sector, says PM Modi

Addressing the launch event of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), PM Modi said, "To facilitate private sector's participation, the government has also formed IN-SPACe. It will work as a single-window independent agency for all space-related programmes. This will further speed up projects of the private sector."He said that this is the time of exponential innovation, which can only be achieved when the government does not play the role of handler but enabler."Today government is sharing its expertise and providing launch pads for the private sector. Today, the facility of ISRO is being opened for the private sector," he said.The Prime Minister further said the space sector for India will mean better forecast for farmers, for fishermen, a better watch of our ecology, and better forecasting of natural disasters.The country is witnessing dynamic reforms today because our vision is clear. The vision is Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It is not just a vision, but a well-thought, well-planned integrated economic strategy that will turn India into a global manufacturing hub and a global innovation centre," said PM Modi.PM Modi said that space technology can play an important role in the welfare of the nation. India has end-to-end space technology from launch vehicles to satellites and others."India is one of the very few countries that have the end-to-end capability in space. We have covered all aspects of space technology-- space satellites, launch vehicle applications, interplanetary missions and more," he added.PM Modi further said as we move from information to space age, we must empower the brand value of our efficiency even further."In the last few years, our focus has not just been on research and development of new technologies, but also on ensuring its reach to the common citizen. In the last 7 years, we have used space technology as a key tool to ensure last-mile delivery and transparent governance," said the Prime Minister.The ISpA is the premier industry association of space and satellite companies, which aspires to be the collective voice of the Indian space industry.It will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain, including the government and its agencies.Echoing the Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena, read the release.ISpA is represented by leading homegrown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies.Its founding members include Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India. (ANI)