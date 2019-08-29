In touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels on Jadhav, says India

New Delhi, Aug 29 (ANI): India on Thursday said it had sought "immediate, effective and unhindered" consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav and was in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels.

"We are in touch with the Pakistani side through diplomatic channels. You are aware that based on the judgement of the International Court of Justice we have asked for immediate, effective and unhindered access. Let us see the kind of response we receive from the Pakistani side," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a query.



India had moved ICJ after Jadhav, a retired Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court.

Kumar said there is some communication going back and forth through diplomatic channels. (ANI)