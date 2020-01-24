In veiled attack, Chhattisgarh CM likens PM Modi, Amit Shah with 'Hitler'

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): In a veiled reference, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with German dictator Adolf Hitler.

Baghel's remarks came a day after Shah had asserted that Congress leaders can abuse BJP as much as they want but if anyone speaks of breaking India, they will be put behind the bars."Rahul baba and company, please listen carefully. Abuse us as much as you want, abuse our party as much as you want but those who speak of breaking India will be put in the jail," Shah had said while addressing an election rally in Delhi on Thursday.Reacting to this remark, Baghel said, "Hitler had said during one of his speeches 'abuse me all you want but don't abuse Germany', 'Mota Bhai' and 'Chhota Bhai' are also saying the same thing, speaking the same language."He continued, "Amit Shah should tell that is Narendra Modi ji lying or he himself is lying. Who is lying? One says National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented, others say it won't be implemented."He also claimed that people who are landless and uneducated will face a lot of problems, after the implementation of NRC.Chhattisgarh Chief Minister also reiterated that if NRC is implemented then he would be the "first person to not sign it." (ANI)