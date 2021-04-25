  1. Sify.com
  4. In viral video, policeman from Indore distributes food, money to migrants

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Apr 25th, 2021, 07:30:08hrs
Sanjay Sanvre speaking to ANI.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): A policeman from Indore gave money to the migrant labourers and had arranged for their transport to their hometown a few days ago.

The video of him distributing money to the labourers had gone viral on social media earlier.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Sanvre, a Jawan posted in the office of Additional SP Puneet Gehlot told ANI, "My duty was in Annapurna area on that day. After the duty on my way home, I met a group of poor migrants on the road, around 35 people with children and women among them. After I asked their whereabouts they told me that they are on way to Sagar and had started off at 4 am and on further enquiry they told me that they have Rs 350 with them for food."

"How can 35 people have food with just Rs 350?. I had around Rs 800 with me then and I took some from ATM, packed some food from home for them after which I made arrangements to drop them," he added. (ANI)

