In viral video, policeman from Indore distributes food, money to migrants

The video of him distributing money to the labourers had gone viral on social media earlier.Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Sanvre, a Jawan posted in the office of Additional SP Puneet Gehlot told ANI, "My duty was in Annapurna area on that day. After the duty on my way home, I met a group of poor migrants on the road, around 35 people with children and women among them. After I asked their whereabouts they told me that they are on way to Sagar and had started off at 4 am and on further enquiry they told me that they have Rs 350 with them for food.""How can 35 people have food with just Rs 350?. I had around Rs 800 with me then and I took some from ATM, packed some food from home for them after which I made arrangements to drop them," he added. (ANI)