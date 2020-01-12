In winter season, Gopalganj DM issues wrong order of closing schools due to 'heatwave'

Gopalganj (Bihar) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): In an unusual incident, Gopalganj District Magistrate (DM) issued a 'heatwave' order by mistake instead of a 'coldwave' order to close all private and government schools from January 13 up to January 14.

"Whereas, it has been made to appear to me that due to continuing heatwave weather in the district, health and life of children are at risk," the DM wrote in his order.



"Therefore, I, Arsad Aziz, District Magistrate, Gopalganj under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, do hereby prohibit the academic activities of all Prive and Government Schools from January 13 up to January 14 in class I to VIII," he added. (ANI)

