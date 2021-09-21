Incessant rainfall, cloudburst damages crops in Himachal Pradesh

The state District Disaster Management Authority told ANI that the incident of cloud burst destroyed crops at Chamyar Korud Nihog village in the Sirmaur district.Similar incidents of cloudbursts were reported from Burua village in Kullu district.Water inundated many houses in the area and destroyed the crops of barley and apple in the Himalayan region.Surender Thakur, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Manali said: "Luckily, no loss of life was reported from the region but several roads and standing crops were damaged in the area.The Met department has predicted an increase in rainfall activity in the state and Himachal Pradesh is among the several states that have been put on alert. (ANI)