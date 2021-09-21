Incessant rains inundate Kolkata and South Bengal

Kolkata, Sep 21 (IANS) Incessant rains coupled with high-tide situation has inundated most parts of the city and major areas of South Bengal. Adding woes to the situation, the meteorological department has predicted more rains on Tuesday and Wednesday in Kolkata and several districts in South Bengal.

Continuous rains for the last two days have flooded most parts of the city. Southern parts of the city including Behala, Mominpur, Ekbalpur, Khidderpore, Kalighat have been completely inundated. Water entered into premier government hospitals like SSKM, NRS Medical College and Hospital and Calcutta Medical College and Hospital. There is water inside several wards creating problems for the patients, doctors and nurses.

The water also entered Netaji Subhash International Airport causing disruption in flight services. According to airport authorities, 13 planes that were supposed to take-off have been delayed from 45 minutes to 2 hours because of water on the runway. Besides, six planes have been diverted because they couldn't land because of the water on the runway.

On the other hand several areas of Ultadanga, Maniktala, Belgachia are under knee deep water. The heavy downpour threw the city out of gear and several areas in the city particularly areas in central and south Kolkata were below the water. Areas like Behala, MG Road, Park Circus, Park Street, Theatre Road, Shakespeare Sarani were under knee deep water. People had to wade through the water to reach their working places.

According to the weather department, the cyclone formed over the Gangetic West Bengal is gradually moving westwards. Now it extends up to 5.8 km above the ground. At the same time, the seasonal axis extends from Goa over Kolkata to the southeast to the northeast Bay of Bengal. As a result, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms will continue across the state even on Tuesday.

The department also said that heavy rains are expected in Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and South 24 Parganas on Tuesday. The meteorological office has issued several warnings due to continuous rains. The torrential rains are expected to cause damage to vegetables and crops in the field.

Due to continuous rains, several villages of Patashpur, Bhagwanpur and Egra assembly constituencies of East Midnapore district and several villages of Kanthi North and South assembly constituencies have been inundated. More than two lakh families have been inundated across the district. East Midnapore district magistrate Purnendu Majhi said, about 80,000 people have been rescued and taken to safety. The administration has provided food to them.

