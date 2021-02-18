Incident of blast at Nimtita station unfortunate: Railways

A railway ministry spokesperson here said that the unfortunate incident of blast happened in the premises of Nimtita station in Malda of Eastern Railway at 10.20 p.m.

New Delhi/Kolkata, Feb 18 (IANS) The Indian Railways on Thursday described the bomb blast at West Bengal's Nimtita railway station as an "unfortunate" incident and said the law and order is a state subject and the state police was responsible for the same.

"Indian Railways condemns the incident. Relief and rescue measures were immediately initiated by Railways. Injured persons were rushed by RPF and other Railway authorities to the near-by hospitals," the spokesperson said.

He said, "It may be noted that law and order is a state subject and state police is fully responsible for the same. Law and order on railway platforms is also under the purview of Government Rail Police (GRP) of state government."

In the blast on Wednesday night at the Nimtita railway station, 25 people including West Bengal Minister Jakir Hussain were injured after some unidentified attackers hurled crude bombs at them at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district. Later on, 10 of the injured were moved to Kolkata hospital for treatment.

He said that the location comes under the jurisdiction of SRP Howrah and the GRP has registered a case.

