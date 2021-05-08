Include medical store workers, pharma distributors as frontline workers: Digambar Kamat tells Goa CM

Margao (Goa) [India], May 8 (ANI): Former Goa chief minister Digambar Kamat on Saturday urged the state's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to include medical store workers and pharma wholesale distributors as frontline workers.



"Medical Stores and Pharma Wholesale Distributors play an important role in ensuring availability and accessibility of medicines including life-saving drugs. All of them need to be covered as Covid Frontline Workers," Kambat said, urging Sawant to take note of the same and issue directions accordingly.

The Leader of Opposition also said that owners, as well as employees, need to be given preference in vaccination.

Goa on Saturday reported 3,751 new COVID-19 cases, 3,025 recoveries and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total cases in the state stand at 1,16,213, including 82,214 recoveries, 1,612 deaths, and 32,387 active cases. (ANI)

