Include PM Modi's photo in advertisements of Centre-run schemes, Fadnavis to Udhhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 23: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, demanding him to include Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo in the advertisements of various schemes run by the Centre.



In the letter written to Thackeray, in Marathi, Fadnavis alleged that the Maharashtra government is violating the Supreme Court's order by not including the Prime Minister's photo in the various advertisement of the state-run schemes.

Recently, the state government had not included the Prime Minister's photo in an advertisement related to Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA), despite the fact that the scheme is fully funded by the Centre. (ANI)

